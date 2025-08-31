Odisha: Retired police officer, 6 others arrested for 'smuggling' leopard skin

Berhampur, Aug 31 (PTI) Seven people, including a retired police officer, were arrested on Sunday in Odisha’s Ganjam district for their alleged involvement in smuggling of leopard skin, police said.

The accused were apprehended from a house in Bhanjanagar North Forest Division area and a private lodge, they said.

A forest department team also recovered a seven-foot leopard skin, sharp weapons, motorcycles and mobile phones among other items from their possession, said Himansu Sekhar Mohanty, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ghumusar North Division.

“As the leopard skin had a bullet wound mark, we suspect that the poachers might have killed it about a month ago. An investigation is underway,” he said.

The leopard skin has been sent to the animal testing laboratory of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, for DNA profiling, the DFO added. PTI CORR BBM RBT