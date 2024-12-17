Odisha: Retired professor's body found in Mahanadi River

Cuttack (Odisha), Dec 17 (PTI) The body of a 78-year-old retired professor, who had been missing since December 15, was found in Mahanadi River here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Baishnab Charan Singh, a retired chemistry professor of Ravenshaw University.

He was staying with his son in an apartment in Nandankanan area of Bhubaneswar. Singh was missing after leaving his home on the morning of December 15 for a walk, said Arun Kumar Swain, ACP-Zone-1, Cuttack.

His family filed a missing person complaint at Nandankanan police station when he did not return, he said.

The decomposed body of the retired professor was found at Jobra Barrage in Cuttack around 8.30 am on Tuesday, the ACP said.

"According to his family members, Singh had made an attempt to die by suicide a few days ago. He was a psychiatric patient and was under treatment. So, we suspect that he might have died by suicide," Swain told reporters in Cuttack.

The body of Singh has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact reason behind his death can be ascertained after getting the autopsy report, he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD