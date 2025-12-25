Odisha revenue official arrested for possession of assets beyond income

Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance department on Thursday arrested a revenue official after detecting multiple assets, including 16 plots and two buildings, allegedly beyond his known sources of income, officials said.

Raids were conducted on Wednesday at the property of Basudev Bhoi, senior revenue assistant in the office of the settlement officer, Sambalpur.

Officials said the raids uncovered two buildings and 16 plots in Bargarh and Sambalpur, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 11.56 lakh, a car, four motorcycles, and household goods worth about Rs 6 lakh. PTI BBM BBM MNB