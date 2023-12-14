Odisha: RTOs to undertake special drive against traffic violations

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Odisha have been directed to conduct special drives to check violations such as drunk driving, riding motorcycles without helmet, speeding and using mobile phones while driving, officials said on Thursday.

In a letter to the RTOs, the State Transport Authority (STA) directed for stringent against against traffic violations in view of accidents causing large number of deaths due to fog.

"As you know most of the accidents and fatalities have been reported due to rash and negligence driving, over speeding, drunken driving and hitting against parked/abandoned vehicles, special emphasis shall be given to these matters to prevent accidents and fatalities," it said.

The RTOs were asked to inform the STA if they need support in terms of additional vehicles for patrolling and police assistance.

A detailed plan for the enforcement drives should be formulated in consultation with the district collectors and SPs, the letter said.

The STA directed the RTOs to submit daily reports on the drive.

A total of 54,790 accidents happened in the state over the last five years, in which 25,934 people were killed and 51,873 injured, Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu told the assembly during its last session. PTI BBM BBM SOM