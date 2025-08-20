Odisha: Sambalpuri poet Binod Pasayat dies at 91

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Eminent Sambalpuri playwright, poet and lyricist, Padma Shri awardee Binod Kumar Pasayat died in Odisha's Sambalpur on Wednesday.

He was 91.

Pasayat was suffering from cancer. He breathed his last some time after being admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Sambalpur this morning, his son Biswajit Pasayat said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed deep grief over the demise of Pasayat.

"His demise is an irreparable loss to our literature and culture. I pray to Lord Jagannath for the heavenly abode of the departed soul and to provide strength to his family to bear the loss," Majhi wrote on X.

For decades, he made invaluable contributions to Sambalpuri literature and music, bringing pride to Odisha, Pradhan said.

"His contributions to the world of Sambalpuri literature will remain forever memorable. Praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Pasayat was born on December 3, 1935 in Kusmel village in Balangir district. He moved to Sambalpur in 1953 and settled there. He was a recognised artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

He gained fame after penning the Sambalpuri bhajan 'Hai Krishna Hai Krishna Boli'. He had been conferred with Padma Shri in 2024.