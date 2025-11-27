Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi honours 134 artistes with awards for 2023-25

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi has presented awards with a combined value of Rs 2.5 crore to 134 artistes for their contribution to enrich the state's art and culture, an official statement said on Thursday.

Six of them were conferred with the prestigious Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman, the highest recognition of the institution at a function held on Wednesday, it said.

The awards were given for three years beginning from 2023.

For the Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman, the awardees were Dr Pranab Kishore Pattnayak, Badal Shikdar (2023), Mohini Mohan Pattnayak, Sudhakar Sahu (2024), Ghanshyam Panda, Bhagabat Pradhan (2025).

Each received Rs 5 lakh, while each awardee under Hindustani Vocal Music got Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, under the state culture department, every Upayana awardee received Rs 1 lakh, and those who were honoured with Kabichandra Kalicharan Yuva Pratibha Samman got Rs 50,000 each.

"In total, awards worth over Rs 2.5 crore were distributed among the 134 distinguished artistes," the statement said.

State Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Their contribution has enriched Odisha’s art and culture, making them eternally revered. I am confident that they will continue to carry the essence of Odisha’s cultural heritage to global heights.” PTI AAM AAM BDC