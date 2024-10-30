Odisha: Sarala Puraskar conferred on writer Sarojini Sahoo

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) Odisha’s prestigious Sarala Puraskar was conferred on noted fiction writer Sarojini Sahoo at a function here on Wednesday.

Sahoo was honoured for her novel ‘Asthira Pada’.

The award comprises a copper plaque and Rs 7 lakh.

The annual award was instituted by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) to honour literary achievements.

Prominent poet and fictionist Devdas Chhotray presented the award to Dr Sahoo.

In addition, legendary sculpting artist Sudarshan Sahoo and well-known playback singer Tansen Singh were conferred with the ‘Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman’. Both the artists received a citation plaque and Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Presiding over the function, IMPaCT Trustee Ms Paramita Panda said that a deserving writer or artist should not turn away from creativity due to financial constraints. This is the objective of this award.

Chief guest of the event, Devdas Chhotray, shared a personal anecdote, recalling how his father, playwright Gopal Chhotray, received the Sarala Puraskar in 2000 but could not attend the ceremony.

He praised the humility of Mrs Ila Panda and Dr Bansidhar Panda, who personally visited his home and presented the award to his father. Such greatness is rarely seen in award promoters.

Winner Sarojini Sahoo said that after the announcement of the Sarala Puraskar, she felt connected to the rest of the world.

The Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), founded in 1974 by Dr Bansidhar Panda and his wife Mrs Ila Panda, has been instrumental in promoting Odia literature through the Sarala Award. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN