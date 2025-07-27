Odisha school teacher held for 'molesting' girl students

Kendrapara, Jul 27 (PTI) A teacher of a government-run high school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting five girl students inside the institution, police said.

The incident took place recently in the school under the jurisdiction of the Talachua marine police station in the coastal district, they said.

The headmaster of the school lodged an FIR in this connection on Saturday and the accused teacher was arrested on Sunday, a police officer said.

The accused, who has been booked under various sections of the BNS, was sent to judicial custody after a court in Kendrapara rejected his bail application, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.