Odisha scribes meet CM over pension provision

Bhubaneswar, Jul 26 (PTI) A group of working journalists on Friday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and urged the state government to provide pension to scribes.

They also requested Majhi to functionalise the journalists’ accreditation council and make provisions for an annual pass system to enter the state secretariat for news coverage.

During the interaction with CM, who is also in-charge of the Information and Public Relations Department, the journalists said like Madhya Pradesh and some other states, scribes should be provided pension in Odisha, too.

“We also requested the chief minister to enhance the health insurance sum, and include dependent parents of scribes in it,” senior journalist Prasanna Mohanty said. PTI BBM RBT