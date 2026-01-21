Odisha: Security tightened in Puri Jagannath Temple after social media post threatens bomb attack

Puri, Jan 21 (PTI) Security has been tightened in and around the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, after a social media post threatened a bomb attack on the 12th-century shrine, officials said on Wednesday.

One person has been detained over the online post, they said.

The Facebook message, which surfaced on Tuesday, also threatened attack on BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia and a shopping complex in the pilgrim town, a police officer said.

The woman whose account was used for the post has denied any involvement, and claimed that an unidentified person might have created a fake user ID using her name to spread panic, he said.

Based on the woman’s statement, police picked up a man for questioning, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the cyber police station in Puri, and further investigation is underway.

“Security arrangements in and around the temple has been strengthened,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Khuntia said he had spoken to the Puri SP, seeking immediate action.

The MP also alleged that he had received a threatening phone call from an unknown person. PTI AAM RBT