Odisha seeks Central support for development of road projects worth Rs 41,580 crore

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) The Odisha government has demanded support from the Centre for development of roads and National Highways (NHs) projects in the state involving an investment of Rs 41,580 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida raised this demand while attending the pre-budget consultation meeting of finance ministers of all states and union territories, chaired by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting was convened to seek suggestions from states and union territories for the Union Budget 2026–27. On behalf of the Odisha government, Parida submitted a written memorandum highlighting several key issues and proposals of importance to the Union Finance Minister for consideration in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2026-27.

During the meeting, the DyCM also sought support from the union government under the visionary 'Purvodaya' initiative to create an enabling environment for critical infrastructure development towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat'.

She also sought for incentivisation of fiscally prudent states and enhancement of allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) for the year 2026–27.

The state also demanded for revision of ration cost norms under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG) to ensure uninterrupted supply of nutritious and quality food to beneficiaries.

To reduce fiscal pressure on state finances, Parida urged the union finance minister for enhancement of central share under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), along with expanded beneficiary coverage under social pension schemes.

Further, the deputy chief minister demanded central government support for development of major tourism places of Odisha into major tourism hubs at national and international levels.

Besides, the Odisha government has sought support from the Union finance minister for paddy procurement, expansion of storage infrastructure, timely release of funds for completion of ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and large-scale capital investment for urbanisation in the state.

The Union Finance minister assured that the demands raised and suggestions made by the state government would be given due consideration, an officer said. PTI BBM BBM RG