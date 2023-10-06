Odisha seeks dedicated helicopter, early installation of mobile towers in Naxalism-hit areas

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) The Odisha government sought a dedicated helicopter from the Centre for the movement of troops in the Naxalism-affected areas, maintenance of forward posts and responding to exigencies.

Speaking at a meeting in New Delhi that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the security situation in Left Wing Extremism-affected states, Odisha Finance Minister BK Arukha urged the Centre to fast-track the installation of mobile towers in the Naxalism-hit areas.

"There are few issues, which need urgent attention of the central government like installation of mobile towers under different mobile connectivity schemes, which may be fast-tracked and completed early," he said at the meeting, according to a statement.

"A dedicated helicopter may please be provided to the state as uninterrupted helicopter service is a critical requirement for the security forces for movement of troops, maintenance of forward posts and to respond to exigencies in the context of LWE conflict," he added.

Maintaining that Odisha has achieved significant success in combating LWE, Arukha said the state will continue to work in close coordination with the central agencies and neighbouring states to eliminate the menace.

"Well-calibrated security response backed by focused developmental interventions and our people-centric policies have brought about a remarkable transformation in the situation in most of the affected areas," he said.

The areas of influence of CPI(Maoist) have shrunk from 21 districts to limited pockets of 10 districts, Arukha said, adding that the intensity of violence has also declined, and mass support base and recruitment of local cadres have come down.

He said that the Swabhiman Anchal, earlier known as cut off area, of Malkangiri district -- a bastion of Maoists, has been brought under complete control of security forces.

The construction of Gurupriya Bridge and implementation of developmental schemes have worked wonders in bringing visible transformation in the life and livelihood of the people of the area, he said.

More than 7,000 smartphones have been distributed to the students and the ambulance fleet has been expanded, Arukha said, noting that a boat ambulance has also been introduced.

In some pockets of Kandhamal district, medicines are being distributed through drones, he said.

"Also, initiatives for skill development and women empowerment have paid rich dividends. Women are provided with soft loans to set up enterprises. These steps have significantly weakened the support towards CPI (Maoist)," he said.

Chairing the meeting, Shah said 2022 witnessed the lowest number of incidents of violence and deaths in Naxal-hit areas in the last four decades, and LWE will be totally eliminated from the country in two years.

The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were represented by state ministers, besides Odisha. PTI AAM AAM SOM