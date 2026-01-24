Odisha seeks NITI Aayog’s support for development of economic region, urban transformation

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday sought support from the NITI Aayog for the development of the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER), envisioned as a major engine of growth and rapid urbanisation in the state.

The state government made the request when NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery, accompanied by member Dr Arvind Virmani, called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

During the discussion, the CM underlined that the proposed economic region, with nearly 90 priority projects, has the potential to transform Odisha’s urban and industrial landscape and requested NITI Aayog’s guidance and support, including funding through the Urban Challenge Fund, the CMO said.

The meeting focused on the state's development priorities, ongoing reforms, and future collaboration between the state government and NITI Aayog, a statement by the CMO said.

The CM also highlighted the significant progress made by Odisha in infrastructure and connectivity, particularly in roads, irrigation, power and logistics, which are driving both industrial expansion and rural growth.

He said the state is focusing on strengthening MSMEs, developing manufacturing clusters, attracting investments, and generating employment through skill development aligned with local economic potential.

Appreciating the state’s development trajectory, Bery, according to the CMO statement, praised Majhi’s leadership and the reforms-oriented approach of the Odisha government.

He noted that Odisha has emerged as one of the top-performing states in terms of fiscal health and has created a strong and stable business climate conducive to industrial development and investment.

He appreciated the state for the steps taken for effective reforms that could catapult industrialisation.

The statement said Bery also observed that Bhubaneswar deserves special attention as a model city, with emphasis on efficient sewage management, cleanliness, green spaces and sustainable urban infrastructure.

He suggested adopting global best practices, including a 'Texas model'-like integrated urban planning approach, to develop Bhubaneswar as a benchmark city for the country.

He further commended Odisha’s proactive collaboration with NITI Aayog in areas such as green energy transition, data-driven governance, skilling ecosystem reforms, tribal empowerment through value chain development, and innovative initiatives like living labs under the frontier tech lab.

Dr Arvind Virmani also appreciated the state’s forward-looking policies and its commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth.

Majhi reiterated that Odisha accords the highest priority to ease of doing business and investment facilitation, in alignment with the National Reforms Agenda.

He expressed confidence that the partnership with NITI Aayog would further accelerate Odisha’s journey towards inclusive growth, industrial development and improved quality of life for its citizens.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, principal secretary, finance, Sanjib Mishra, principal secretary to the CM Saswat Mishra, and development commissioner DK Singh focused on Odisha’s development priorities, key reform initiatives and strategic projects aimed at accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth in the state. PTI AAM AAM MNB