Odisha sees threat from sea, tightens coastline security: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (PTI) Amid India-Pakistan military conflict, Odisha has tightened security along its coast and around key installations such as the missile testing centre in Chandipur and the Jagannath temple in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday.

Both the defence facility and the 12th-century shrine are near the coastline.

Though the coastal state is far from the Pakistan border, there is a threat perception from the Bay of Bengal, Majhi said.

The Odisha government, in collaboration with the Centre, has taken all steps to protect vital installations in the state, the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

“In the case of Odisha, there is no such threat from Pakistan. However, we have some key installations like the missile testing range at Chandipur, the Puri temple and other places which could be potential targets through water route in the Bay of Bengal. Coastal security is therefore tightened,” Majhi said.

Another round of a high-level meeting is being held to reinforce security measures, he said.

"Strict security checks will be implemented... measures are being taken to seal sensitive areas," Majhi said.

India has been eliminating terrorists by launching Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam massacre, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the world in the fight against terrorism.

“India has been successfully countering the attack from Pakistan, but they have failed to stand before our retaliation,” the chief minister said.

Majhi urged the people of Odisha not to panic over the situation but remain cautious.

He also assured them that the state is well prepared to safeguard its citizens and vital installations. PTI AAM NN