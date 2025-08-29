Odisha self-immolation case: Victim’s father demands speedy justice for daughter

Balasore (Odisha) Aug 29 (PTI) The father of the college student from Odisha’s Balasore district, who died after setting herself on fire, on Friday demanded speedy justice for his daughter.

The student had set herself on fire on July 12 after allegedly being denied justice in a sexual harassment case against the head of the Integrated B.Ed Department of FM College.

She sustained 95 per cent burn injuries and died on July 14 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Her father met Balasore district collector and SP demanding legal action against people allegedly responsible for his daughter's death.

"I enquired about the progress of the investigation. The SP has assured that he would take more action in the coming days," the victim’s father told reporters.

He alleged that no action had been taken against persons who instigated her to take such a step.

"Those who tortured her mentally, including some members of the internal complaints committee (ICC), stern action has to be taken against all of them,” he demanded.

So far, four persons, including the principal of the college and the HOD, have been arrested by the police in connection with the case.