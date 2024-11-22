Odisha: Senior BJD leader's brother booked for allegedly assaulting vegetable seller

Jajpur, Nov 22 (PTI) Senior BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das's brother Bhaba Prakash Das was on Friday booked for allegedly assaulting a vegetable seller in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The vegetable seller, identified as Nagen Nayak, alleged that he was assaulted when he went to Biraja Haat on Thursday.

"They also spoiled vegetables worth about Rs 10,000 and snatched Rs 1,200 in cash from me," he alleged.

Two other vendors also filed separate police complaints against Bhaba Prakash Das and his associates for allegedly scuffling with them.

Based on these complaints, three cases were registered against the former BJD organisational secretary's brother at the Jajpur Town police station. Police said a suo moto case has also been registered.

"Four cases have been registered against Bhaba Prakash Das and his associates in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken against the perpetrators," said Sarat Chandra Patra, the inspector-in-charge of the Jajpur Town police station.

Biraja Haat, an old bi-weekly market, has been relocated to Santhmadhab for the redevelopment of the area surrounding the Biraja temple. Some traders backed by the ruling BJP are seeking the restoration of the market in its original location, while another group supported by the BJD is opposing it.

A face-off between the two groups happened on Thursday when some traders tried to set up their stalls at the old location. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM