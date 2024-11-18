Odisha: Senior BJP leader Samir Dey dies; Guv, CM express condolences

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) Former minister and senior BJP leader Samir Dey died on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, family members said. He was 67.

Dey was suffering from a kidney-related illness and was receiving treatment in the ICU of a hospital for the past few days.

Dey was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly three times, representing the Cuttack constituency in 1995, 2000, and 2004.

An advocate by profession, Dey also served as the Minister of Urban Development, Public Grievances & Pension Administration, and Higher Education from 2000 to 2009 during the BJD-BJP alliance government in the state.

Governor Raghubar Das expressed sadness over Dey’s death and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. "He will be remembered for his work for the wellbeing of the people," the Governor said in a message on X.

"I am deeply hurt and saddened to hear the news of the demise of senior politician and former minister Samir Dey. I pray before Lord Jagannath for the heavenly abode of the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi posted on X.

The CM announced that Dey’s last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, in his condolence message, said, "For years, we shared the same bench in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, our spirits intertwined in the pursuit of our state's progress. His unwavering dedication and profound wisdom was a beacon of light in my life." Singh Deo added, "His legacy shall forever remain etched in my heart, a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to our people. Farewell, my friend. Your memory shall live on in the annals of our state's history and in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing you." Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his grief, saying, "Odisha has lost a loving and efficient leader. He will forever be remembered for the developmental work he did as a public representative." BJD president Naveen Patnaik also paid tribute to the late BJP leader, acknowledging his contributions to the welfare of the people and the state’s development.

"Dey’s work for the welfare of people and other development initiatives will always be remembered," Patnaik said on X.

Numerous other ministers and leaders from various political parties also mourned the death of the former minister. PTI BBM BBM MNB