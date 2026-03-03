Odisha sets up working group to ensure safety of diaspora in conflict-hit West Asia

Bhubaneswar, Mar 3 (PTI) The Odisha government constituted a dedicated working group to monitor the safety of people from the state stranded in conflict-affected West Asia, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Monday, they said.

The chief secretary instructed all departments concerned to keep a close watch on the evolving situation and remain fully prepared to respond as required.

"In this context, the Odisha government has constituted a working group in coordination with the Directorate of Odisha Parivar, the Home Department, the State Labour Directorate, and the Office of the Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs," a statement said.

Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been designated as the single point of contact to coordinate with the Odia diaspora.

DGP YB Khurania, who was present at the meeting, said the situation is being monitored very closely.

He also said social media posts are being strictly monitored, and immediate action is being taken wherever necessary.

State Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said his department is also closely monitoring the situation around the clock.

"Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is in contact with MEA and Union Home Ministry for the safe return of Odia persons stranded in the conflict zones," he told PTI.

Panda said he has received more than 200 calls from the family members of Odia people, who are eagerly waiting for a safe return to their hometowns.

"However, no distress call has been received yet," he said.

"We are also in continuous touch with Odia communities in West Asia," he said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

In the wake of the situation, many airspaces in West Asia have been closed, causing massive flight disruptions, leaving people stranded in different cities. PTI AAM BBM BBM SOM