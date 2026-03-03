Odisha sets up working group to track safety of Odias in conflict-hit West Asia

Bhubaneswar, Mar 3 (PTI) The Odisha government constituted a dedicated working group to monitor the safety of people from the state stranded in conflict-affected West Asia, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Monday, they said.

The chief secretary instructed all departments concerned to keep a close watch on the evolving situation and remain fully prepared to respond as required.

"In this context, the Odisha government has constituted a working group in coordination with the Directorate of Odisha Parivar, the Home Department, the State Labour Directorate, and the Office of the Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs," a statement said, adding that developments are being closely monitored.

Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been designated as the single point of contact to coordinate with the Odia diaspora.

DGP YB Khurania, who was present at the meeting, said the situation is being monitored very closely.

He also said social media posts are being strictly monitored, and immediate action is being taken wherever necessary.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

In the wake of the situation, many airspaces in West Asia have been closed, causing massive flight disruptions, leaving people stranded in different cities. PTI AAM SOM