Odisha: Shovana Mohanty appointed head of women's panel, Babita Patra to lead child rights body

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed Shovana Mohanty as the chairperson of the State Commission for Women (SCW), and Babita Patra as the chief of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR), according to notifications issued on Tuesday.

The government also appointed six new members to the OSCPCR.

Mohanty, who belongs to Balasore district, will serve as the chairperson of the SCW for three years, the notification said.

The SCW acts to safeguard and promote the rights and interests of women in the state, addressing issues related to gender equality, safety, and empowerment through advocacy, policy recommendations, and grievance redressal, it said.

After her appointment, Mohanty said, "I will try to ensure that the women of the state do not feel alone. The SCW will stand by them during distress." Patra will lead OSCPCR for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, or till attaining 65, whichever is earlier, the notification said.

The six new members of the OSCPCR are Sukeshi Oram (Keonjhar), Kalpana Lenka (Rourkela), Chandana Das (Bhubaneswar), Kasturi Mishra (Bhubaneswar), Manasmita Khuntia (Bhadrak) and Sujata Nayak (Bhubaneswar).