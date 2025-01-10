Odisha showcases art, culture, heritage at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) The rich art, craft, culture and heritage of Odisha were showcased during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in which Indian diaspora from 24 countries participated.

The Odisha Exhibition Hall at the convention centre featured thematic displays centered around Jagannath culture, festivals such as ‘Manabasa Gurubar’ and ‘Dol Purnima’, as well as the state's timeless maritime tradition.

The exhibition also highlighted various aspects of Odia culture, including classical and folk dances, traditional crafts, and festivals.

It also featured a narrative of Odisha’s history, including the Kalinga War, the Paika Rebellion, and the state’s journey towards becoming a separate entity in 1936.

Photographs of events such as Rath Yatra and Sunabesha and the iconic Konark Wheel further emphasised the state's cultural richness.

The pavilion also displayed significant artefacts, including Pipili’s Chandua, Pattachitra, Sambalpuri sarees, traditional handlooms, as well as Odisha’s tribal heritage, local crafts, and music.

One of the highlights was a digital representation of the ancient maritime trade routes of the 'Sadhabas', which drew considerable attention.

Additionally, a digital quiz section on the state's history, festivals, and tourism destinations provided an engaging experience for visitors.

A comprehensive digital encyclopedia on Odisha, provided by the department of Odia Language and Literature, offered in-depth knowledge to all visitors.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana’s tourism minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar also visited the exhibition and praised its outstanding representation of Odisha’s rich traditions.

Pradhan said, "The exhibition has beautifully captured Odisha’s cultural essence, winning the hearts of all. It is a commendable effort to highlight Odisha’s glorious heritage and promote it globally." He emphasised that this exhibition not only promotes Odisha’s art and culture but also ensures its global recognition, enhancing pride in the state’s unique heritage. PTI BBM BBM MNB