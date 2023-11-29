Odisha signs MoU with SVKM for establishing educational institute

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust (SVKM) for establishing an educational institute in the state at a cost of Rs 300 crore, an official release said.

The MoU was signed by Higher Education Commissioner cum Secretary Aravind Agrawal and SVKM Trust secretary Jayant Gandhi in the presence of Higher Education Minister Atanu S Nayak and Chief Secretary PK Jena on Tuesday.

The SVKM will establish an institute named NMIMS University at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation of the institute on December 7.

The state government has allocated 40 acres of land on lease in Goudakashipur at Jatni for the establishment of the university.

A total of 30 per cent of the seats in the institute will be reserved for students hailing from the state on the basis of merit, it said.

"This collaboration between the Odisha government and the SVKM represents a transformative initiative in expanding educational horizons in the state by establishing a world-class educational campus near the temple city of Bhubaneswar catering to diverse academic needs," Nayak said.

"By aligning with SVKM, we are sowing the seeds for a world-class educational hub, bolstering Odisha's stature in higher education," the minister added. PTI AAM ACD