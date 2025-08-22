Odisha signs MoUs to boost heritage conservation, adventure tourism, Buddhist pilgrimage

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with premier institutions to promote heritage conservation, adventure tourism, and the Buddhist pilgrimage, an official statement said.

The MoUs were signed between the Department of Tourism and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS), Goa, and between the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department and the Light of Buddhadharma Foundation International (LBDFI).

Under the provisions of the MoU with IIT Madras, Odisha will leverage advanced scientific techniques for structural audits and conservation of heritage monuments. The collaboration will cover detailed documentation, material testing, geo-technical investigations, and preparation of project reports, the statement said.

It also includes sustainable reuse plans and project management consultancy support, aimed at ensuring the long-term preservation of Odisha's historic sites, it said.

In order to promote water and adventure tourism, the Tourism Department has signed an agreement with NIWS, Goa to introduce globally accepted safety standards and audits, and capacity-building programmes for adventure tourism operators, lifeguards, and service providers in the eastern state, it said.

With Odisha's long coastline and abundant water resources, the government sees significant potential for developing adventure tourism while creating livelihood opportunities for the state's youth, it said.

The third MoU, signed between LBDFI and the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, focuses on reviving Odisha's Buddhist heritage and pilgrimage tourism.

Annual prayer ceremonies will be organised at key Buddhist sites such as Ratnagiri, Udayagiri and Lalitagiri.

The partnership will also enhance visitor amenities, develop digital engagement infrastructure, and curate cultural and academic programmes highlighting Odisha's Buddhist legacy and the teachings of Guru Padmasambhava, it said.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

"It is critical to implement these projects in a mission mode to ensure they yield meaningful outcomes," Parida said.

Suraj described the Buddhist tourism initiative as a historic partnership that will revive and promote Odisha’s unparalleled cultural heritage. PTI AAM ACD