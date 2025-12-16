Odisha signs MoUs to set up 45 industrial projects worth Rs 6,263 crore

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday signed 45 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with several companies, involving a total investment commitment of Rs 6,263 crore.

The MoUs were signed here in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain during the Odisha Pharma Summit-2025, officials said.

These units in pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and industrial infrastructure sectors are expected to generate employment for 38,406 people in the state, they said.

Of the 45 MoUs, 32 were signed with pharmaceutical firms, involving proposed investments of Rs 2,681 crore, 12 for medical technology & devices with Rs 582 crore investment commitment and another for an industrial park with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, they said.

Addressing the event, Majhi said his government is fulfilling all the requirements to make Odisha the first choice for investors.

The state has implemented all 23 reforms to ease of doing business as directed by the Centre, he said.

“Odisha is currently one of the best states in the country for investment. Our industrial ecosystem is one of the best in the country. Our goal is to make Odisha a major hub in the production of medicines along with other industries,” he said.

Stating that the metal, mineral and chemical sectors are the backbone of industries in Odisha, Majhi said the government is also committed to developing non-traditional industries in the state.

For this, the government is giving more emphasis to infrastructure, innovation and knowledge-based economy, he said, adding that there has been a massive diversification of industry in the state in the last one and a half years.

On this occasion, the chief minister launched the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025 and laid the foundation stone for a dedicated Pharma Park and a Medical Devices Park at Khurda.

He asserted that the pharma sector of Odisha will touch new heights in the next few years.

"In terms of quality and price, Odisha's pharma products will be the most attractive in the world. The state is fully prepared to provide everything that the pharma industry needs," he said.

Swain said the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 reflects the state’s sector-focused industrialisation strategy.

"With progressive policies, dedicated industrial parks, skilled manpower, and proactive governance, Odisha offers a compelling value proposition for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers," he added.