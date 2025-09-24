Odisha signs MoUs with three organisations to build future-ready workforce

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday signed MoUs with three organisations for creating skilled and future-ready workforce.

The Skill Development & Technical Education (SDTE) Department signed the MoUs with Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation, JustJobs Network, and the Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) in the presence of minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

Speaking on the occasion, Swain said, "Under the leadership of our chief minister, skill development has been placed at the heart of our journey towards 'Viksit' Odisha. Our youth must be equipped not only for opportunities in our state and country but also to succeed on the global stage." These MoUs are more than partnerships. These are investments in the future of Odisha's young people, he said, adding, "We are not just creating jobs, we are shaping futures and building the confident, future-ready Odisha of tomorrow." Partnership with GATI Foundation will prepare Odisha's youth for international markets, positioning the state as a hub of highly skilled global professionals, officials said.

The state's collaboration with JustJobs Network will strengthen research-led, inclusive skilling policies to align aspirations with opportunities.

With FDDI (Hyderabad Campus), Odisha will pioneer non-leather footwear skilling, opening new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship in a high-growth sector, they said.