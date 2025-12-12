Odisha signs pact with BISAG-N for comprehensive state master plan

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) The state government on Friday signed a pact with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for the preparation of a comprehensive Odisha State Master Plan under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, an official said.

Odisha government’s commerce and transport department signed the memorandum of understanding at a programme attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg and others.

"This collaboration marks a significant leap towards integrated infrastructure planning and improved digital governance for a future-ready Odisha," said Principal Secretary, commerce and transport department, Usha Padhee. PTI AAM AAM MNB