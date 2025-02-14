Odisha signs pact with EESL to drive energy efficiency measures

Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday signed a MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to collaborate on exchange of ideas, technologies and information for implementation of largescale energy efficiency measures.

The pact was signed between the state's energy department and EESL, a joint venture of PSUs under the ministry of power, in the presence of deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

This partnership marks a commitment to fostering energy efficiency and sustainability across various sectors, reinforcing Odisha’s leadership in climate action and green development, an official statement said.

The collaboration will serve as a framework for deploying innovative and sustainable solutions, including energy efficiency projects in public buildings and municipal services, the promotion of clean cooking solutions and electric mobility, and initiatives for capacity building, knowledge sharing, along with joint research and development, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh Deo said, "Odisha is committed to becoming a leader in energy efficiency and sustainability. This MoU with EESL will help us enhance energy security, reduce costs, and improve public infrastructure across the state." "By implementing large-scale energy efficiency projects, promoting clean mobility, and adopting innovative solutions, we are ensuring a greener, more resilient future for our citizens," he said.

Principal secretary of the energy department, Vishal Kumar Dev, said, "Enhancing energy efficiency is a key priority for Odisha as we strive for a more sustainable and resilient future. This MoU will enable us to leverage advanced technologies and best practices to optimize energy consumption across multiple sectors." "This MoU is a testament to our shared vision for sustainable development and energy conservation. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate Odisha's leadership in energy efficiency and contribute significantly to India's Net Zero targets,' said Vishal Kapoor, CEO of EESL. PTI BBM BBM MNB