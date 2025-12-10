Odisha signs two MoUs to bring digital transformation in agricultural sector

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed two MoUs aimed at advancing agricultural projects and digital transformation in the state.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik here on Tuesday.

An MoU was executed between the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment, Department of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, and Tatwa Technologies Ltd for operation, management and maintenance of Odisha's digital mobile-based extension service, Krushi Samrudhi Helpline, he said.

The second MoU will help in the implementation of mobile-based digital agri-service platforms available at the grassroots level.

The project aims to create an open, farmer-centric value chain extension system, improving agricultural operations and outreach through digital innovation, real-time basis crop, weather advisories, the official of the Agriculture department said.

Similarly, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment (DAFE) has signed another MoU with Heifer International to support the value chain development of ginger, turmeric and millets in Odisha, an officer said on Wednesday.

This initiative focuses on enhancing farmer income and value chain development for ginger, turmeric, and millets (Shree Anna) producers in Odisha, fostering agricultural modernisation and market linkages, he said.

Singh Deo said, "These two MoUs will help us to reach the unreached and provide government assistance during their need." Principal Secretary, DAFE, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, said that Krushi Samrudhi Helpline programme is a toll-free phone-based advisory service by the Government of Odisha.

Currently, the platform has 80+ lakh farmers on board and provides advisories on 70 crop types, 11 Livestock types and 3 fisheries practices, he said.

Since its inception, the platform has sent 95.15 crore crop advisories, 40.88 crore livestock advisories, 5.32 crore fishery and 26.04 crore weather and schematic advisories, he said. PTI BBM BBM RG