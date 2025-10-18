Odisha: Similipal Tiger Reserve reopens for tourists after monsoon break

Baripada, Oct 18 (PTI) The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj reopened for tourists on Saturday, after remaining shut during the monsoon months, an official notification said.

The STR, spread over 2,759 sq km, was closed from June 30 to October 17.

Rare melanistic tigers, the Royal Bengal Tiger, leopards, Asian elephants, barking deer, four-horned antelopes and giant squirrels are among the prime attractions at the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

It also has a variety of plant species, 96 types of orchids, 242 categories of birds and 30 reptiles, an official said.

All visitors must exit the reserve by 6 pm, the notification said.