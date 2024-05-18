Odisha: SIT visits pre-poll violence-hit Khallikote

Berhampur (Odisha), May 18 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday visited Khallikote area in Odisha's Ganjam district, where pre-poll violence has left one person dead and seven others injured, police said.

The SIT, formed for probing the violence, visited Srikrushnasaranapur village to collect information and ascertain various factors leading to the incident, a police officer said.

The four-member SIT is led by Ganjam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mershy Purti. Three other police personnel, including cyber and forensic personnel, are part of the SIT to assist the DSP in the probe.

The SIT was constituted by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Southern Range, J N Pankaj, following direction from DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.

BJP worker Dillip Pahan was killed and several others were injured in a clash between supporters of the BJD and the saffron party over putting up of posters on Wednesday night. Nine persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The SIT will collect proper evidence in the case and ensure early apprehension of the accused persons and closure of the case within 30 days, the DGP had stated.

The SIT will report to IGP Berhampur from time to time on the status and progress of the probe, he had stated.

Meanwhile, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said that normalcy is returning to the area and patrolling has been intensified to ensure free and fair elections on May 20. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD