Odisha sizzles, Baripada hottest at 43.6 degC

Bhubaneswar, Apr 16 (PTI) Odisha reeled under an intense heatwave on Tuesday, with Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district recording the highest temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

While Baripada continued to remain the hottest place in the state for the second consecutive day, mercury levels soared to over 42 degrees Celsius at five places in the state. Baripada town recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Baripada was followed by Nuapada and Paralakhemundi towns at 42.4 degrees each. Talcher and Boudh towns recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, while it was 41.9 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar and Malkangiri.

In a bulletin, IMD's Bhubaneswar Centre said hot and humid weather conditions would prevail in the state for the next four days.

The temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at many places during the next three days. The temperature is expected to cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark in a few places in Odisha from April 18 to 20, it said.

The weather office issued a yellow warning (be updated) for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, and Boudh for April 17. PTI BBM BBM ACD