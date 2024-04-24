Odisha sizzles, Bhubaneswar, Nuapada hottest at 43.2 degC

Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) Odisha continued to reel under an intense heatwave as state capital Bhubaneswar on Wednesday recorded over 43 degrees Celsius temperature for the second time in two days.

According to the evening bulletin of IMD's Regional Centre, Bhubaneswar and Nuapada recorded the state's highest temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius each on Wednesday.

Earlier on April 22, the capital city of Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius and was the hottest place in the state for the day.

Apart from Bhubaneswar and Nuapada, nine other places recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or more. The industrial town of Jharsuguda recorded a temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Baripada and Paralakhemundi (42.5), Chandbali, Bhadrak and Kendrapara (42.2), and Titilagarh, Jajpur and Dhenkanal (42).

The maximum temperature in the state is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days, it said.

The weather office issued an orange warning (be prepared) for a heatwave in Gajapati and Ganjam districts on April 25.

It has also issued yellow warning (be updated) for Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Khurda, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal districts. PTI BBM BBM ACD