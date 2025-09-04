Odisha: Snehangini Chhuria appointed BJD women's wing president

Bhubaneswar, Sept 4 (PTI) Former minister Snehangini Chhuria was appointed the president of the BJD women's wing on Thursday, a statement said.

Chhuria, a prominent Dalit leader, would function as the president of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) with immediate effect, it said.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik also appointed 15 leaders as senior general secretaries and general secretaries (women's affairs) of the party.

Sumitra Jena, Rajashree Mallick, and Lekhasri Samantsinghar were appointed as senior general secretaries (women's affairs).

Patnaik also announced the names of the party's district presidents of Dhenkanal, Koraput and Rayagada.

Former minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu was appointed the district president of Dhenkanal, ex-MP Jhina Hikaka was named the president of Koraput, and former minister Jagannath Saraka was appointed the president of Rayagada. PTI AAM AAM SOM