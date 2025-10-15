Odisha: Son, posing as Maoist, demands extortion money from contractor father, arrested

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Oct 15 (PTI) Odisha Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for demanding extortion money from his contractor father by posing as a Maoist, in Kalahandi district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ankush Agarwal (24), a resident of Rupra Road, demanded Rs 35 lakh from his father Dinesh Agarwal by dropping a letter, claiming it to be from the Maoists.

He dropped the letter on his father's car. It was threatened that Maoists would kill his family if the amount was not paid, the officer said.

Dinesh Agarwal and his family members were terrified upon receiving the letter and reported the matter at Narla police station on October 7.

During the investigation, it was found out that the letter was the handiwork of Ankush Agarwal, the only son of the complainant, Kesinga Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sandip Majhi said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he had accomplices.