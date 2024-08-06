Odisha steps up vigil along coast to check illegal immigration from Bangladesh

Kendrapara, Aug 6 (PTI) The Odisha government has stepped up vigil along its coast amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh often enter India by using the sea and reach the state's long coast, they said.

Security has been tightened in all the coastal districts, specifically Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, they added.

Illegal immigrants usually reach the coast in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, officials said.

Marine police units in all these districts have been put on high alert, a senior police officer said.

It is feared that due to political instability in Bangladesh, many may come to India to seek refuge, he said.

The marine police units are working in coordination with the Coast Guard to secure the region, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM