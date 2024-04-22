Odisha STF arrests absconding ganja peddler, seizes 7 vehicles

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested a ganja peddler from Tikabali, a small town in Kandhamal district, the police said.

The 25-year-old accused, who was absconding, was arrested on Sunday during a raid conducted by STF with the help of Kandhamal district police.

According to the police, the man was wanted in a case registered on April 11, 2024, and was absconding following the seizure of 52 kg ganja along with a car.

During investigation, it was found that the man and his brother were a part of a big racket and involved in the illegal contraband business for the last three years, a police officer said.

The two brothers belong to Kandhamal which is a major cultivation area of cannabis (Ganja) and also a Maoist hotbed in Odisha.

The accused persons used to collect contraband ganja from the Kandhamal and Boudh area, he said.

They have earned a huge amount of money and have purchased at least five vehicles and two motorcycles.

The total cost of the vehicles would be more than Rs 50 lakh.

All the vehicles have been seized, the police officer informed.The officer said that the STF will also examine whether the arrested brothers have any connections with other inter-district and inter-state drug traffickers and the Maoists. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN