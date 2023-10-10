Odisha STF arrests another accused in Rs 40-crore cheating case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (PTI) The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police's crime branch arrested another person in the Rs 40-crore cheating case, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Laxman Madhi of Malkangiri district. Earlier, mastermind Kanhu Charan Pradhan and his associate Kishore Mishra were arrested in this case.

According to the official, transactions of over Rs 60 lakh were detected through Madhi's bank account in addition to frequent conversations with Pradhan.

The accused were indulging in thuggery, cheating and impersonation at various places in Odisha, the official said.

This group used to cheat and extort people by claiming to be RTI activists. They also hoodwinked gullible people by assuring them of managing various kinds of licenses through their connections with top government officers, the official added.

Earlier, police had seized expensive mobile phones, forged government notifications and orders and other incriminating documents from Pradhan's possession. PTI BBM BBM MNB