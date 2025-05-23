Odisha STF arrests illegal arms racket mastermind from Munger in Bihar

Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police have arrested the mastermind of the illegal arms racket in the state from Bihar, an officer said on Friday.

STF DIG Pinak Mishra said that the Odisha STF with the help of Munger police on May 20 apprehended Md Aslam.

He was an accused in a case of illegal firearms manufacturing in Odisha's Cuttack district.

The police had detected one manufacturing unit of illegal firearms on March 13, 2025, which was functioning in a house in Bada Dhuleswar village in Cuttack district.

During the search huge quantity of manufacturing materials of 7 mm pistols were seized from the possession of the accused persons. Five accused persons were arrested.

Stating that Aslam was also involved in crimes in Bihar and Kolkata, Mishra said: "The STF will appeal to the court for remand of the accused to ascertain the other aspects of the case." The DIG said Aslam had visited Bada Dhabaleswar village several times to collect half-made small firearms from accused persons.

Mishra said the police had earlier arrested five people in the case involving illegal firearms manufacturing in Cuttack district. Md Azam @ Budhu and Md Abid Husain were among the arrested persons from Cuttack earlier.

"Accused Md Azam @ Budhu and Md Abid Husain have made several transactions with accused Md Aslam on different dates for running an illegal arms manufacturing unit located at Bada Dhuleswar village in Cuttack district," the DIG said.

Mishra said Aslam was produced before the local court in Munger and brought to Bhubaneswar on a three-day transit remand. "Aslam will be produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate, Cuttack on Friday," he said. PTI AAM AAM RG