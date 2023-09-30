Odisha STF rescues live pangolin, arrests wildlife smuggler

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police's crime branch has arrested a wildlife smuggler and rescued a live pangolin from him, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team with the help of Bolangir forest division officials on Friday conducted a raid near Bidighat Chhaka under Deogaon police station in Bolangir district and rescued the pangolin, the STF official said.

The accused has been identified as Sebak Dharua, a native of Kalijharan village in Bolangir.

The STF has registered a case under different sections of IPC and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The pangolin was handed over to DFO, Bolangir for safe custody, he said.

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, is a Schedule-I protected animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PTI BBM BBM MNB