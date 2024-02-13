Odisha STF rescues pangolin, one held

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police rescued a pangolin from Bargarh district and arrested a wildlife smuggler for his involvement in wildlife trade, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on reliable information, an STF team with the help of Bargarh forest division officials on Monday conducted a raid on the Ambabhona-Dunguri road near Budhipalli Chhak in Bargarh district and rescued the pangolin, the STF official said.

Following the raid, the STF registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and arrested Jagadish Minz (41), a native of Ambabhona in the western Odisha district.

Pangolin is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PTI BBM BBM RG