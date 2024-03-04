Odisha STF seizes leopard skin; one held

Bhubaneswar, March 4 (PTI)The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has arrested a person and seized a leopard skin from his possession during a raid in Kandhamal district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a raid was carried out near Manipadar village under Phiringia police station in the district on Sunday, an STF officer said.

During the operation, a leopard skin along with Rs 5,500 in cash were recovered from the person identified as Belarsen Kanhar (43), he added.

The STF has filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The confiscated skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for tests, police said. PTI BBM BBM MNB