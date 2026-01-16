Odisha strengthens surveillance following detection of Nipah virus cases in Bengal

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) The Odisha government has strengthened its public health surveillance following the detection of two Nipah virus cases in neighbouring West Bengal, health and family welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said on Friday.

Two nurses of a private hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district have tested positive for the Nipah contagion, and are currently undergoing treatment.

Mahaling held a meeting with senior officers regarding the situation and preventive measures taken in the aftermath of detection of the virus in Bengal.

Speaking to reporters after the meet, Mahaling said, "Though no such case has been detected in the state, we have strengthened our surveillance system, especially in the districts bordering West Bengal." Bordering districts have been instructed to remain alert, immediately trace and report suspected cases, keep adequate medicines, PPE kits and medical equipment in hospitals, health department officials said. PTI BBM BBM MNB