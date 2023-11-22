Odisha student made to do sit-ups in school, dies

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 22 (PTI) A class four student of a government-run school in Odisha’s Jajpur district died after a teacher allegedly forced him to do sit-ups.

Rudra Narayan Sethy was a student of Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School at Orali.

On Tuesday, the ten-year-old student was seen playing with four fellow students on the school premises during class hours at 3pm. A teacher saw them and allegedly ordered them to do sit-ups as punishment for their deed, eyewitnesses said.

Rudra, however, collapsed and his parents, who are residents of nearby Orali village in Rasulpur block, were informed about the incident, they said.

He was rushed to the nearby community centre by them and the teacher and from there to the community health centre and finally to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday night where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

When contacted, Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra said he has not received any formal complaint so far.

"If we get a formal complaint we will initiate an investigation and take necessary action against whoever is guilty," he said.

Kuakhia police station IIC Srikant Barik said they have not received any complaint from anyone.

"Neither the child's father nor the school has filed the FIR. Therefore, we have not registred any case in regard to boy death in school," he said.

Rasulpur assistant block education officer Pravanjan Pati visited the school and started an inquiry into the incident. PTI COR BBM KK MNB