Odisha: Students'' wing of Cong pastes photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji on banners of PM, CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) Activists of NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress, on Thursday pasted photographs of great personalities, such as Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and social worker Gopabandhu Das, on the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on their college campuses in the state.

The National Students' Union of India has been opposing the ‘selfie points’ set up featuring the prime minister in different colleges and the ‘Nua O’ fest of the Odisha government.

For this programme, posters and banners of the chief minister have been put up in all higher educational institutions of the state.

Congress' student wing workers, led by state president Yashir Nawaz, pasted photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Bose and Gopabandhu Das on the posters and banners of PM Modi and Odisha CM here at Maharishi College of Natural Law.

The activists also staged a protest before the entrance gate of the college and burnt posters of PM Modi and Patnaik.

As an election is approaching, both the Centre and the BJD government have started launching several programmes to attract college students towards them, NSUI said.

Nawaz alleged that they forgot about the students after the elections.

Before the 2019 polls, the state government had launched 'Biju Yuva Vahini' and spent Rs 450 crore. However, the college students did not get any benefit from the scheme, he claimed.

Alleging that the education system has collapsed in the state, Nawaz said, “Teacher posts are lying vacant in the government colleges and universities in Odisha. The students’ union polls got cancelled while the Centre discontinued the scholarship schemes. But, both the governments are busy putting up posters on the college campus ahead of polls.” PTI BBM BDC