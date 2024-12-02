Odisha successfully hosted DGP-IGP conference despite terror threat: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that the Odisha government successfully hosted the 59th DGP-IGP conference in Bhubaneswar despite terror threats, and was looking forward to smoothly conducting Navy Day celebrations and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

During a debate in the assembly on the demand of grants of the home department, which he heads, Majhi said, "Law and order is well under control. We have successfully hosted the all-India DGP-IGP conference for the first time in the state. A tight vigil was maintained amid terror threats." Claiming that Maoist activities have significantly come down in the state, Majhi said six red rebels were killed and four arrested in the last four months and 24 of them surrendered before the police.

The chief minister said he has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought a dedicated helicopter for anti-Naxal operations.

He said 1,268 quintals of ganja and 11 kg of brown sugar have been seized in recent months.

The state government has also decided to raised six battalions of industrial security force in the state, Majhi said. PTI AAM AAM ACD