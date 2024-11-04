Odisha: Swimmer Pratyasa Ray honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) Swimmer Pratyasa Ray was awarded the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for 2024 in recognition of her outstanding achievements in national and international competitions over the past two years, an official statement said.

Ray received a citation, trophy and a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh at a ceremony organised by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), the charitable wing of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), held here on Sunday.

During the event, sprinter Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram and badminton player Tanvi Patri were also awarded citations and cash prizes of Rs 1.5 lakh each for their achievements.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo presented the awards to the winners in the presence of Kendrapara MP and chairman of the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee 2024, Baijayant Panda.

The Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted by IMPaCT in 1993, is awarded annually to young sportspersons from Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performance over the preceding two years. PTI BBM MNB