Odisha takes precautionary measures as Bay of Bengal system may intensify into cyclone: Govt

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, triggering rain in some coastal districts of Odisha between November 25 and 27, the IMD said on Sunday.

Briefing reporters, revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said the state government is on alert and fully prepared to tackle any situation arising from the possible cyclone.

"We have made advance preparedness and additional measures so that the government machinery can easily tackle the system, even in case of further intensification," he said.

Pujari said the system is currently around 1,000 km from the mainland and the route and other details of the possible cyclone would be clear on November 24, he said, adding some coastal districts may witness the impact of the weather system during the next three days. PTI BBM BBM MNB