Odisha takes slew of measures to regulate New Year celebrations, no bash allowed in govt offices

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday imposed a slew of measures to regulate the New Year celebrations, issuing guidelines on holding parties and picnics in a peaceful manner.

Government employees were instructed not to hold New Year celebrations within office premises, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

No party in bars or clubs will be allowed after 12 am on December 31, the police said.

Wishing the people for the New Year, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the CMO will function on January 1 as a normal working day, and asked all not to visit that office only to greet others on the occasion.

In an X post, Majhi said that he is grateful for the goodwill of the people of Odisha towards him.

“To those who will come to my official residence to extend greetings, I humbly request not to bring any gifts or flower bouquets. Only your goodwill and blessings are my sole aspiration,” he said.

The CMO statement said, “All forms of celebrations, meetings, feasts and parties on government office premises have been strictly prohibited.” The authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instruction, it said.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh requested the citizens of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to maintain discipline as the police adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards nuisance.

All bars, clubs, pubs and hotels within the Commissionerate Police limits will be allowed to host celebrations only till 12 midnight on December 31, he said.

“After 12 AM, music will be completely banned, and no DJ will be permitted at any venue,” the commissioner of police said, adding that celebrations beyond the permitted time would invite legal action.

Singh said the police have made a list of Zero Night celebration venues, and organisers must take prior permission from the police station and submit complete details of the event. This includes the names of celebrities or artists attending, the expected number of participants and the maximum capacity of the venue.

Roadside stages and public performances will not be allowed under any circumstances, the police said, adding that the same rules will apply to celebrations held inside private campuses such as apartments or residential colonies.

Anticipating a massive influx of visitors and devotees to the Jagannath temple during the New Year period, the Puri district administration has cancelled the leave of all district officials for six days from December 30.

“During the period, all government employees will ensure smooth management of the crowd in the holy town,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Puri Police have made elaborate security arrangements by deploying additional police personnel.

SP Prateek Singh said several CCTV cameras and public address systems have been installed around the temple, and arrangements have been made for traffic control and vehicle parking.

Meanwhile, the State Transport Authority (STA) has also issued strict guidelines to all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Additional RTOs to ensure safety at picnic spots.

The STA will launch an enforcement drive in order to reduce accidents that often occur due to drunk driving and speeding.

The enforcement teams will focus on reckless driving, overloading, unsafe transport, and unauthorised use of vehicles. Police and transport officials will jointly conduct checks at entry and exit points of major picnic and pilgrimage destinations, the guideline said.

The authorities of schools and colleges are instructed to take responsibility for the safety of students during picnics. Vehicles carrying students must have all valid documents, and teachers or faculty members must accompany them, it said.

The STA has also urged people to strictly follow road safety rules, wear helmets and seatbelts, and remain alert to pedestrian safety. PTI AAM AAM NN