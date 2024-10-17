Odisha: Taxi driver arrested for looting visitors from Bengaluru

Jajpur (Odisha), Oct 17 (PTI) A taxi driver was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday for allegedly looting two people from Bengaluru of their gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 2,000 in cash, police said.

Advertisment

The arrested taxi driver has been identified as Prakash Chandra Barala, a resident of Kalapathar area in Khurda district.

The passengers, Tushar Priyadarshi and his wife, had come from Bengaluru and had hired a taxi in Bhubaneswar to visit Joda in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

When the taxi reached near Panikoili on NH-16 on Wednesday night, Tushar asked the driver to stop the vehicle near a hotel for dinner.

Advertisment

After the couple returned to the vehicle post-dinner and left the hotel, they found their gold jewellery including a chain, three pairs of earrings, a diamond ring and Rs 2,000 in cash missing from their bag, a police officer said.

Priyadarshi asked the driver to take them back to the hotel, where they narrated the ordeal to the hotel owner.

As the driver saw the owner checking the footage of a CCTV camera installed in front of the hotel, he dumped the luggage of the passengers and sped away with the vehicle towards Chandikhole on NH-16, the officer said.

Advertisment

"We have arrested the driver and registered a case under sections of BNS and seized his taxi," Panikoili police station inspector-in-charge Ranjan Kumar Pradhan said. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD