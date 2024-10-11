Odisha teacher issued show cause notice for attending school in drunken state

Jajpur (Odisha), Oct 10 (PTI) The Block Education Officer (BEO) of Dharmasala in Odisha’s Jajpur district Thursday issued a show cause notice to a headmaster of a government primary school for attending it in a drunken state.

The teacher is engaged in a primary school in Anjira panchayat under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district, an official said.

The action was taken after the school managing committee of the primary school and some guardians of students brought the incident to the notice of the Dharmasala BEO demanding the strictest action against the headmaster.

They demanded immediate transfer of the teacher to some other school as he is often seen coming to school in an inebriated condition.

They also showed a video of the drunk headmaster to the committee, which has gone viral on social media. In the purported video, the headmaster was seen lying on the road, a few yards away from the school, in an inebriated condition.

Dharmasala BEO Abhijit Barik has issued a show cause notice on the accused teacher and is waiting for the reply.

“We have issued a show cause notice to the headmaster and asked him to reply in three days. After getting a reply, we will initiate appropriate action based on it,” he said.

This is not the first case of a teacher attending school in an inebriated state. Last year, three such cases were reported in Jajpur district.